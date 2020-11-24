The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted barriers to vital digital financial services for refugees ǀ View
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Restrictions on the right to work and acquire assets hamper the ability for refugees to become self-reliant. The coronavirus pandemic has made a dire situation even worse in the absence of humanitarian aid or personal income.
Restrictions on the right to work and acquire assets hamper the ability for refugees to become self-reliant. The coronavirus pandemic has made a dire situation even worse in the absence of humanitarian aid or personal income.
|
|
You Might Like