The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted barriers to vital digital financial services for refugees ǀ View Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Restrictions on the right to work and acquire assets hamper the ability for refugees to become self-reliant. The coronavirus pandemic has made a dire situation even worse in the absence of humanitarian aid or personal income. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

