You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joyce Dinkins, Former NYC First Lady, Has Died At Age 89



Mayor Bill de Blasio paid tribute Tuesday to former first lady of New York City, Joyce Dinkins. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:03 Published on October 13, 2020 Former NYC First Lady Joyce Dinkins Dies



The wife of David Dinkins was 89 years old. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:44 Published on October 13, 2020