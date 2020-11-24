|
|
Rennes vs Chelsea Champions League: Live streaming, REN v CHE Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
REN vs CHE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Rennes vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Player List
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Frank Lampard on Kai Havertz's Covid-19 diagnosis
Frank Lampard addressed Kai Havertz's coronavirus diagnosis after Chelsea's2-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League. “I’ve spoken to Kai a coupleof times, he’s very disappointed because he..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
|
Chelsea v Rennes: Champions League match preview
Chelsea are preparing to take on Rennes in the Champions League. Here are allthe key statistics before the match on November 4.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
|
Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview
This is the first time Chelsea and Sevilla have faced each other in aChampions League. Take a look at the stats here.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
|