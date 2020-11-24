Rennes vs Chelsea Champions League: Live streaming, REN v CHE Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Frank Lampard on Kai Havertz's Covid-19 diagnosis



Frank Lampard addressed Kai Havertz's coronavirus diagnosis after Chelsea's2-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League. “I’ve spoken to Kai a coupleof times, he’s very disappointed because he.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago Chelsea v Rennes: Champions League match preview



Chelsea are preparing to take on Rennes in the Champions League. Here are allthe key statistics before the match on November 4. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview



This is the first time Chelsea and Sevilla have faced each other in aChampions League. Take a look at the stats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on October 19, 2020