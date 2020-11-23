Global  
 

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Nov. 23

CBC.ca Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Alberta has reached a "precarious point" in the pandemic, the province's top doctor said Monday upon reporting 13,166 active cases — making it the province with the most confirmed, active cases in the country.
