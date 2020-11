HT Digital Content - Published 25 minutes ago Video Credit:- Published ‘Don’t see them as Hindu & Muslim,’ says Allahabad HC; blow to Love Jihad law? 02:58 As some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh have been mulling introduction of a law against ‘Love Jihad’, the Allahabad High Court has cancelled a case against a Muslim man Salamat by the parents of his wife, who converted from Hinduism to Islam last year to marry...