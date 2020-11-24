Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Champions League: Live streaming, PSG v LEP Dream11, time & where to watch

Coming after a loss against Monaco, table-toppers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would want to make amends against RB Leipzig in Champions League clash

PSG ´completely stopped playing´ against Monaco but have Neymar back for Leipzig Thomas Tuchel condemned Paris Saint-Germain’s attitude in their shock collapse to Monaco but could at least use the match to prepare for RB Leipzig, where...

SoccerNews.com 4 days ago



