Adelaide Test to go on as per schedule after lockdown came to an end in the city: Cricket Australia
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 (
3 days ago) Cricket Australia CEO confirmed on Tuesday that the first day-night test between Australia and India will go on as per schedule
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries. Virat said, "If Rohit and Ishant had travelled to Australia, it would have increased their chances...
