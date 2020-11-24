Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adelaide Test to go on as per schedule after lockdown came to an end in the city: Cricket Australia

DNA Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Cricket Australia CEO confirmed on Tuesday that the first day-night test between Australia and India will go on as per schedule
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli

Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli 01:13

 Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries. Virat said, "If Rohit and Ishant had travelled to Australia, it would have increased their chances...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zac Efron forced into lockdown in South Australia [Video]

Zac Efron forced into lockdown in South Australia

Zac Efron has been forced into a six-day lockdown following an outbreak of coronavirus in South Australia.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown

South Australia announced a six-day lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak which has put the country back on high alert. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown [Video]

Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown

Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, has emerged from a near four-monthlockdown due to coronavirus, with restaurants, cafes and bars reopening andoutdoor contact sports resuming.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published