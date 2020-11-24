Biden’s Transition to the Presidency Formally Begins
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () After weeks of delay, a key federal official designated Joe Biden the apparent winner, allowing his team to access government resources and information. Today, Mr. Biden will announce his picks for cabinet offices including the secretary of state and director of national intelligence.
Finally some signs of truce between US President Donald Trump and the President elect Joe Biden as it emerged that Trump called on his agencies to cooperate. This paves the way for a smooth transition...
