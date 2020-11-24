Biden’s Transition to the Presidency Formally Begins

Biden announce cabinet picks As Biden builds relationships on the local level, his transition team has announced key cabinet picks.

Trump finally gives a green signal, Jo Biden's transition as US President begins|Oneindia News Finally some signs of truce between US President Donald Trump and the President elect Joe Biden as it emerged that Trump called on his agencies to cooperate. This paves the way for a smooth transition...

US agency declares Biden ‘apparent winner’ - clearing way for transition A federal US agency has ascertained that Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” ofthe November 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition fromDonald Trump’s administration.

Trump Allows Formal Transition To Biden Presidency To Begin President Trump said on Monday that he is allowing his administration to begin the transition to the Biden presidency, while still not fully conceding the...

NPR 14 hours ago





US election: Trump team making false argument about his 2016 transition It's not just President-elect Joe Biden's transition that's under a microscope.President Donald Trump and his allies are harking back to his own transition four...

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago Also reported by • WorldNews

