Biden’s Transition to the Presidency Formally Begins

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
After weeks of delay, a key federal official designated Joe Biden the apparent winner, allowing his team to access government resources and information. Today, Mr. Biden will announce his picks for cabinet offices including the secretary of state and director of national intelligence.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
News video: Biden's win acknowledged by GSA

Biden's win acknowledged by GSA 01:43

 Joe Biden will begin his transition into the white house. His win was finally acknowledged by the GSA.

