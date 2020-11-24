Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Dinkins, New York City's first African-American mayor, dies at 93

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Dinkins died Monday, the New York City Police Department confirmed. Initial indications were that he died of natural causes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dies

Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dies 05:13

 New York City's first Black mayor broke barriers and left a mark on the city that will be left for generations to come. CBS2's Marcia Kramer has a look back on his life and legacy.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Dinkins David Dinkins American politician, lawyer, and author

David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, has died at 93

 David Dinkins, who broke barriers as New York City's first Black mayor, has died.
 
USATODAY.com

Former New York Mayor David Dinkins Dead at 93

 David Dinkins, New York City's first Black mayor, has died. Dinkins passed away Monday night at his home in New York City of apparent natural causes. He died..
TMZ.com

David Dinkins, NYC's first Black mayor, has died at 93

 Calm, dignified, soft-spoken mayor had only one term due to a soaring murder rate, stubborn unemployment and his mishandling of a race riot in Brooklyn.
CBS News

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

David Dinkins, NYC's First Black Mayor, Dies [Video]

David Dinkins, NYC's First Black Mayor, Dies

David Dinkins, NYC's First Black Mayor, Dies

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

Watch Live: NYC mayor speaks as COVID facility set to open

 The facility for COVID-19 patients is opening at the request of hospitals as an increasing number of Staten Island residents are being admitted.
CBS News

African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

How civil rights leader James Clyburn helped Joe Biden and Black America win the White House

 U.S. Rep. James Clyburn has been fighting for civil rights for 60 years. At 80, he gave himself one last job: Get Joe Biden into the White House.
USATODAY.com

Chicago police accused in federal lawsuit of brutal attacks on protesters

 Police officers used "brutal, violent and unconstitutional tactics" to quell protests over the killings of Black Americans last summer, a federal lawsuit filed..
USATODAY.com

New York City Police Department New York City Police Department Municipal police force in the United States

Times Square ball drop to be a virtual event

 The ball drop will happen in New York's Times Square this year, but like other iconic New York holiday events, the public can only watch it on TV or online. The..
USATODAY.com

Man arrested in random attack on 'Ghostbusters' star Rick Moranis in New York

 A suspect accused of assaulting "Ghostbusters" star Rick Moranis has been arrested by the NYPD. Marquis Ventura was taken into custody Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Rick Moranis Sucker Punch Suspect Arrested, Felony Assault Charge

 The guy who allegedly sucker punched Rick Moranis is now in police custody -- and his criminal charge is being pushed into a serious category because of Rick's..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, has died at 93 [Video]

David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, has died at 93

David Dinkins, who broke barriers as New York City's first Black mayor, has died.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:08Published
New York Weather: Thanksgiving Forecast Not Looking Too Promising [Video]

New York Weather: Thanksgiving Forecast Not Looking Too Promising

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your 11 p.m. and holiday forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published
Cashless Business Ban Goes Into Effect In New York City [Video]

Cashless Business Ban Goes Into Effect In New York City

A new law banning businesses from denying customers who want to pay with dollars and coins just went into effect. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published