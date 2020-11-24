Phil Mickelson donates $500k to Jackson State ahead of The Match
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Phil Mickelson recently donated half a million dollars to Jackson State, and could donate more through The Match golf event on Friday.
Phil Mickelson recently donated half a million dollars to Jackson State, and could donate more through The Match golf event on Friday.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Phil Mickelson American professional golfer
Mickelson, Barkley beat Curry, Manning in The Match IIIPhil Mickelson and Charles Barkley entered the day as underdogs, but won thanks to Mickelson's veteran leadership and Barkley's revamped swing.
USATODAY.com
Jackson State Tigers and Lady Tigers
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources