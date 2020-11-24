Global  
 

Phil Mickelson donates $500k to Jackson State ahead of The Match

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Phil Mickelson recently donated half a million dollars to Jackson State, and could donate more through The Match golf event on Friday.
Mickelson, Barkley beat Curry, Manning in The Match III

 Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley entered the day as underdogs, but won thanks to Mickelson's veteran leadership and Barkley's revamped swing.
USATODAY.com

