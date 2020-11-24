COVID-19 update: Trudeau, public health officials address Canadians
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, public health officials and cabinet ministers update Canadians on the latest measures the federal government is taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, public health officials and cabinet ministers update Canadians on the latest measures the federal government is taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources