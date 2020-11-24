Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Gilbert Getty, heir to oil fortune, found dead

Sky News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
John Gilbert Getty, heir to oil fortune, found deadJohn Gilbert Getty, the grandson of oil magnate J. Paul Getty and heir to his fortune, has died.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mother Of Late Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, Dead At 108 [Video]

Mother Of Late Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, Dead At 108

Roberta McCain, the straight-talking, sometimes brutally honest mother of the late Sen. John McCain, died on Monday. She was 108 years old. Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in 1912, Roberta McCain was an..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend: New Beverly Hills Mansion [Video]

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend: New Beverly Hills Mansion

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Image; Simon Berlyn for Sally Forster Jones of Compass Hollywood power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just bought a new..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

John Gilbert Getty, Heir to Getty Fortune, Dead at 52

 John Gilbert Getty -- one of the heirs to the Getty fortune -- has died. Law enforcement sources tell us ... John passed away Friday in San Antonio, this after...
TMZ.com