No-deal Brexit would be worse for the UK economy than Covid-19, says Bank of England governor

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
No-deal Brexit would be worse for the UK economy than Covid-19, says Bank of England governorLondon (CNN Business)Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned that failing to secure a new trade deal with the European Union would do more damage to the UK economy over the long run than the coronavirus pandemic. "I think the long-term effects ... would be larger than the long-term effects of Covid," Bailey said Monday in response to a question from a lawmaker on what would happen if the UK government does not complete a deal before the December 31 deadline. "It takes a much longer period of time for what I call the real side of the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19

Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19 00:55

 Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.

