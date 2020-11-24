Harry Dunn's parents lose high court immunity case

Raab: Foreign Office behaved in good faith with Dunn case



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted the Foreign Office behaved "properly and in good faith" when dealing with the case of Harry Dunn. His comments come as the teenager's parents received news they had lost their High Court battle against the Foreign Office over whether their son's alleged killer Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity. Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was involved a car crash near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019.

