Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift score big

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
With nine nominations, Beyoncé becomes the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history.
