Cyclone Nivar: Officials on high alert

The coastal areas of Puducherry are on high alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inspected coastal areas ahead of Nivar Cyclone on November 24. Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. Team of National Disaster Response...
Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department, on November 24, informed that extremely heavy rainfall are expected in coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu districts on..
A baby girl was found stuffed inside three gunny bags on the side of a road in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.
India Meteorological Department informed on Tuesday that as deep depression has intensified into..