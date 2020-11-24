Global  
 

Cyclone Nivar: Officials on high alert

Hindu Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Officials in the district were asked to be on alert and make all the required arrangements to mitigate crop damage and loss of life and property in vi
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar

CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar 01:58

 The coastal areas of Puducherry are on high alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inspected coastal areas ahead of Nivar Cyclone on November 24. Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. Team of National Disaster Response...

Extremely heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu districts on Nov 25: IMD DG [Video]

Extremely heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu districts on Nov 25: IMD DG

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department, on November 24, informed that extremely heavy rainfall are expected in coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu districts on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published
Cyclone Nivar: 22 teams available on ground, 8 teams on standby, informs NDRF DG [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: 22 teams available on ground, 8 teams on standby, informs NDRF DG

Ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar', a total of 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on the standby, informed SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force while addressing a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published
Madras Atomic Power Station braces for cyclone Nivar, activates cyclone protection machinery

 Station authorities are on high alert, closely monitoring the weather bulletins and are ready to take necessary actions when required.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Rayalaseema, south coastal Andhra Pradesh brace for cyclone Nivar

 Parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts have been put on high alert with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday reporting...
IndiaTimes

Cyclone ‘Nivar’ expected to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25, government on high alert

 Severe cyclonic storm Nivar is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on Wednesday.
Zee News