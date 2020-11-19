Grammys 2021: The top nominees in photos
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
See which stars are nominated for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
See which stars are nominated for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Grammy Award Accolade by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States
Grammy nominations show Recording Academy has made progress on diversity goals – but not enoughThis year's Grammy nominations – like awards shows before it – show the Recording Academy still has inroads to make with diversity.
USATODAY.com
Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift score bigWith nine nominations, Beyoncé becomes the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history.
USATODAY.com
Watch Live: Grammy nominations announcedThe Recording Academy is announcing the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards in a livestream from remote locations across the country.
CBS News
Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyonce's Grammys performance at AMAs
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Related videos from verified sources