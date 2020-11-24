Premier says Victoria has no new coronavirus cases, expects Qld border to open
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
For the 26th day in a row, Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases, Premier Daniel Andrews says. He is expecting the run of zeros to trigger an announcement from Queensland on opening its border.
