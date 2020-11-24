Pennsylvania certifies election results, making Biden’s victory there official
The state of Pennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday, as Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on the slate of 20 electors and solidified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state where he was born, one of the most hotly contested prizes of the election. The move in Pennsylvania, a state that Biden won by more than 80,000 votes, follows the certification of the results in Michigan on Monday and Georgia on Friday. All three were states that President Donald Trump won in 2016 and Biden flipped. With multiple battleground states that Biden won now having certified their results, the flailing effort by Trump and his allies to subvert the election and overturn the votes of millions of...
