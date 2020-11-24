Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pennsylvania certifies election results, making Biden’s victory there official

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Pennsylvania certifies election results, making Biden’s victory there officialThe state of Pennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday, as Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on the slate of 20 electors and solidified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state where he was born, one of the most hotly contested prizes of the election. The move in Pennsylvania, a state that Biden won by more than 80,000 votes, follows the certification of the results in Michigan on Monday and Georgia on Friday. All three were states that President Donald Trump won in 2016 and Biden flipped. With multiple battleground states that Biden won now having certified their results, the flailing effort by Trump and his allies to subvert the election and overturn the votes of millions of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Reporter Update: Allegheny Co. Board Of Elections Certifies Election Results

Reporter Update: Allegheny Co. Board Of Elections Certifies Election Results 01:54

 The Board of Elections in Allegheny County has voted 2-1 to certify the results of the Nov. 3 general election; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

US election: Drama inside US presidential transition as Joe Biden loyalists complain they're being overlooked

 Anger is reportedly building inside the Biden transition, with the President-elect's longest-serving staff resenting his most recent decisions. Yesterday brought..
New Zealand Herald

Azar says vaccine distribution could begin within weeks

 Health secretary said the White House task force is now in communication with Mr. Biden's transition team.
CBS News

Joe Biden: 'America is back' on world stage

 Declaring "America is back," President-elect Joe Biden introduces selections for his national security team, relying on foreign policy and national security..
USATODAY.com

Trump loyalist connected to Biden conspiracy theories is leading Pentagon transition

 (CNN)Kash Patel, a Trump loyalist who was connected to efforts to spread conspiracy theories about Joe Biden, has been put in charge of the Pentagon transition..
WorldNews

Joe Biden introduces his foreign policy and national security team

 President-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce key members of his future administration: Antony Blinken, his nominee for..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

Dow hits 30K as Donald Trump signals exit from White House

 Markets rose as Pennsylvania certified election results, confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
CBS News

US election: Biden certified as winning Pennsylvannia

 Democrat Joe Biden was certified Tuesday as winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, culminating three weeks of vote counting and a string of failed..
New Zealand Herald

Pennsylvania certifies election win for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 Gov. Tom Wolf signed a Certificate of Ascertainment for the Democratic slate of electors. It was submitted to the Archivist of the United States.
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania certifies election results, confirming Biden victory

 Pennsylvania certified the results of its election Tuesday, formalizing Biden's victory over Trump.
CBS News

Tom Wolf Tom Wolf American politician

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting [Video]

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting

[NFA] Philadelphia officials on Wednesday urged calm as they released body camera footage from two police officers who shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man armed with a knife and described by relatives as suffering from a mental breakdown. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published
Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count [Video]

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published
Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor [Video]

Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, confirms there are still 'millions' ofballots to be counted before a winner in the US presidential election isdeclared in the state.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump Pardons Turkey Named Corn

 This could be you, Joe Exotic -- President Trump just issued his first lame-duck pardon ... sparing a feathered friend from ending up on someone's Thanksgiving..
TMZ.com
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn' [Video]

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted the pardoning of the 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey in a ceremony at the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

President Trump and first lady host annual turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House

 This year's Thanksgiving turkey from Walcott, Iowa was pardoned during the annual ceremony.
 
USATODAY.com

Trump plan would cut food stamps to more than 8,000 seniors

 Cutting the nutrition aid for more than 8,000 poor seniors on January 1 would be "catastrophic," lawmakers say.
CBS News

President Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey called Corn

 The US president officially pardons "Corn" in the annual White House tradition.
BBC News

Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

Michigan certifies election results

 Michigan has certified its election results, officially declaring President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the state. One Republican canvasser joined two..
CBS News

Trump accepts US presidency transition to Biden must begin

 Donald Trump has accepted a formal US transition should begin for President-elect Joe Biden to take office. The president said the federal agency overseeing the..
WorldNews
Biden transition gets green light from GSA [Video]

Biden transition gets green light from GSA

[NFA] President-elect Biden was formally given the go-ahead by a key federal agency to begin his transition to the White House, shortly after Michigan certified him as the state's winner. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win [Video]

In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win

It brings the state one step closer to wrapping up an election fraught with unfounded accusations of fraud by Trump and his supporters.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:20Published
Classical music stars turn out for the Tsinandali Festival in Georgia [Video]

Classical music stars turn out for the Tsinandali Festival in Georgia

Classical music stars turn out for the Tsinandali Festival in Georgia

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:00Published

Why Stacey Abrams Is Confident Georgia Will Stay Blue

 Democrats agree that Ms. Abrams’ political vision helped deliver Georgia to Joe Biden. In an interview with The New York Times, she lays out why 2020 was the..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Nevada's supreme court makes Joe Biden's win official [Video]

Nevada's supreme court makes Joe Biden's win official

The Nevada Supreme Court making Joe Biden's win official in the Silver State. The seven justices certified the states results just moments ago.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Biden Certified Winner In Pennsylvania [Video]

Biden Certified Winner In Pennsylvania

The announcement comes a day after the Trump administration allowed the formal transition process to begin. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
Pennsylvania Certifies 2020 Election Results, Awarding 20 Electoral Votes To Joe Biden [Video]

Pennsylvania Certifies 2020 Election Results, Awarding 20 Electoral Votes To Joe Biden

Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a certificate of ascertainment to show the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after Pennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Georgia Trump Supporter Denied Order Halting Vote Certification

 A conservative Atlanta lawyer failed to win a court order halting certification of Georgia's election results showing Joe Biden won the state over President...
Newsmax

Chris Hayes Goes Off After Lindsey Graham Georgia Call: Trump Team Complaining ‘How Dare You Not Fix This Election in Our Favor!’

 MSNBC's *Chris Hayes* opened his show Monday night going off on Senator *Lindsey Graham* for his call with Georgia's Republican secretary of state.
Mediaite

US election: A TV channel? A comeback? What will Trump do now?

US election: A TV channel? A comeback? What will Trump do now? What's next for Donald Trump? That is the question being mulled over in Washington DC now he has lost the election.Joe Biden's win in Georgia solidified Trump's...
New Zealand Herald