Here’s how I’d invest £100 per week in an ISA to get rich and retire early
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Investing £100 per week in a Stocks and Shares ISA may not seem to be a sufficient amount to make a real impact on an investor’s retirement plans. However, the past performance of UK shares means regular investments can add up to a sizeable portfolio value over the long run. As such, with many FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares trading at low levels after the stock market crash, now could be an opportune moment to invest in high-quality companies at cheap prices for the long run. Investing in attractive businesses at low prices in an ISA While many UK shares have rebounded following the stock market crash, others offer capital growth opportunities for ISA investors. Some sectors remain unpopular...
Individual savings account
FTSE 100 Index Share index of the London Stock Exchange
FTSE Group British provider of stock market indices
