Britain mulls whether to pull judges from Hong Kong court
Britain is considering pulling British judges from the bench of Hong Kong's top court following China's imposition of a sweeping anti-subversion law in Hong Kong and its interference in the local legislature, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Monday. In the latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, issued twice a year on the implementation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration in the former British colony since its return to Chinese rule in 1997, Raab stated that Beijing's decisions to impose the National Security Law in Hong Kong and undermining of the local legislature are substantive breaches of the declaration. "I have begun consultations with Lord Reed, President of the U.K. Supreme...
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea
Asian shares mostly rise on virus vaccine, Yellen hopesTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday, encouraged by news on the development of coronavirus vaccines and more assurance for a transition of..
WorldView: Nigeria's deadly crackdown, U.K. COVID restrictions, and more global headlinesThe Nigerian Army admits giving soldiers live ammunition during protests in October. A pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong is in custody. Former French..
3 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists face jail after guilty pleasAmong the prominent dissidents who admitted inciting protests was Joshua Wong, a previously-jailed veteran of Hong Kong's push for democracy at just 24.
Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary
Biden will have no greater ally than UK - Raab
Raab: The US election is ‘closer than anyone forecast’
Raab: We’re always worried about impact on mental health
Robert Reed, Baron Reed of Allermuir Scottish judge and President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
China prepares moon probe to bring back lunar rocks
India has to be a key partner in engaging China from position of strength: BlinkenIndia and the US face a common challenge in the form of an "increasingly assertive" China and New Delhi has to be a key partner in engaging with Beijing from a..
Brazil has enough infection data to analyze Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine - officialsRead full article 24 November 2020, 5:29 am·2-min read FILE PHOTO: Media tour at Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in Beijing SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil..
China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state
