Britain mulls whether to pull judges from Hong Kong court

Raab: The US election is ‘closer than anyone forecast’



Dominic Raab has said that no matter the outcome of the election, the US, UK relationship will go from strength to strength. The foreign secretary added the race is "closer than anyone forecast".

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:31 Published now