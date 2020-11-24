Global  
 

Britain mulls whether to pull judges from Hong Kong court

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Britain mulls whether to pull judges from Hong Kong courtBritain is considering pulling British judges from the bench of Hong Kong's top court following China's imposition of a sweeping anti-subversion law in Hong Kong and its interference in the local legislature, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Monday. In the latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, issued twice a year on the implementation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration in the former British colony since its return to Chinese rule in 1997, Raab stated that Beijing's decisions to impose the National Security Law in Hong Kong and undermining of the local legislature are substantive breaches of the declaration. "I have begun consultations with Lord Reed, President of the U.K. Supreme...
