America is back and ready to lead world, says Joe Biden

FT.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
President-elect signals sharp break from isolationist foreign policy of Donald Trump
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: 'America is back': Biden introduces team to world

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world 02:16

 [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's unilateralist policies as he pledged to work together with America's allies. This report produced by...

