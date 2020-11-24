Hal Ketchum, Opry member and 'Small Town Saturday Night' singer, dies at 67

A mother from Middlesbrough has become a local legend after handing out gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children with her husband dressed as Father Christmas.
Pip, who is clinically vulnerable herself, said it's important to make all children feel included, and wanted to help those who wouldn't be able to see Santa in his grotto this year.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people across the UK to try to limit the interaction they have with others over Christmas.
Her comments come as the government and devolved administrations agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the festive period, allowing up to three households to mix during a five-day window.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period.
For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof.
Report by Alibhaiz.