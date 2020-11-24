Williamson acted unlawfully in relaxing care safeguards for children, court rules

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Councils must abandon narrow-mindedness over who can adopt children – Minister



Councils make it harder for families who rent – or who are not “a perfectethnic match” – to adopt, leaving children being “bounced around the system”waiting for a home, the Education.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published on October 13, 2020 Loxahatchee family provides foster care for medically fragile children



It takes a special individual to be a foster parent, let alone taking in children who are medically fragile. There's a woman in Loxahatchee who does it, makes it look easy and loves the special.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 03:10 Published on October 7, 2020