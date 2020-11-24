Global  
 

Williamson acted unlawfully in relaxing care safeguards for children, court rules

Sky News
Williamson acted unlawfully in relaxing care safeguards for children, court rulesEducation Secretary Gavin Williamson acted unlawfully by failing to consult children's rights bodies before watering down safeguards for children in care, a court has ruled.
