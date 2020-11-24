OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma admits role in opioid epidemic, pleads guilty to federal charges
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Purdue Pharma, which invented OxyContin, agreed to pay fines of $8 billion, will be effectively dissolved and converted into a benefit company.
