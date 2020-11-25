Jack de Belin's accuser deleted messages about getting 'high', defence says
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The woman accusing NRL star Jack de Belin and footballer Callan Sinclair of rape deleted messages about getting smoking cannabis with another man to conceal her true intentions that night, a jury has been told.
The woman accusing NRL star Jack de Belin and footballer Callan Sinclair of rape deleted messages about getting smoking cannabis with another man to conceal her true intentions that night, a jury has been told.
|
|
You Might Like