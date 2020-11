Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020: Significance, vrat vidhi, muhurat of Tulsi Vivah Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

On Prabodini Ekadashi, devotees pray for a happy married life and perform rituals. Devotees also perform Tulsi Vivah on this day. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like