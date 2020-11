You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa



Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Goa on November 20. She was accompanied by her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi. As per sources, doctors had earlier advised Sonia to spend time in a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07 Published 5 days ago Sonia Gandhi remembers Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary



On November 19, former prime minister Indira Gandhi is being remembered on her 103rd birth anniversary. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to her at.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published 6 days ago Obama's observations on 'wise' Manmohan Singh & 'shrewd' Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News



Madhya Pradesh proposes law against 'love jihad' with 5 years jail; Barack Obama wrote on Dr Manmohan Singh: He was chosen by Sonia Gandhi as he wasn't a threat to Rahul Gandhi; India says UN Security.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:05 Published 1 week ago