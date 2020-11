New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas



The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago

Zoom to temporarily lift 40-minute meeting limit on Thanksgiving Day



Communications tech company Zoom has said that it would lift its standard forty-minute limit on free video calls for 'Thanksgiving Day' to make it simpler for families to spend time virtually on the US.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 1 week ago