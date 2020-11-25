Global  
 

Sport returns to the 'G as curator says it will 'look a million bucks' on Boxing Day

The Age Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
After creating a Test wicket rated "very good" by the ICC last summer, MCG curator is eyeing the next piece of the puzzle, hopeful for extra bounce early in this year's Boxing Day Test.
