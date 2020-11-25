'The Bachelorette' recap: Tayshia bonds with Ivan, Ben; sends 4 men packing after cocktail party drama
This week's "The Bachelorette" "The Bachelor" franchise in recent memory, pulling out all the stops when our normal world has been on pause.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tayshia Adams American television personality
Rachel Lindsay Talks the Importance of Discussing Tayshia Adams' Biracial Identity On 'The Bachelorette' | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:55Published
'The Bachelorette' cast: A boy-band manager, an Army veteran and more woo Tayshia Adams"The Bachelorette" has a new star and a few more handsome suitors who will be competing for Tayshia Adams' heart. Find out who's in the cast!
USATODAY.com
'The Bachelorette' recap: Ed, Chasen clash – but Noah (and his mustache) may be the season's true villain"The Bachelorette" feels more like its usual over-the-top, dramatic self with Tayshia at the helm and the men beginning to butt heads.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources