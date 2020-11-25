Global  
 

'It's working!' Deer, bears and other critters like Utah's first wildlife bridge — and the state has video to prove it.

Wednesday, 25 November 2020
The wildlife bridge over Interstate 80 near Salt Lake City is the first of its kind in the state, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
News video: Utah builds $5 million 'animal crossing' over busy interstate

Utah builds $5 million 'animal crossing' over busy interstate 00:31

 Video shows various animals using the Parleys Canyon Wildlife Overpass, which extends over I-80 highway.

