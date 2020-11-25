Australian Open 2021: Short delay to Grand Slam 'likely' says government minister
The Australian Open is expected to be postponed by one or two weeks, says a Victoria government minister.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Australian Open
Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:41Published
Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:04Published
Covid-19 quarantine measures may affect Australian Open startThere is considerable doubt as to whether January's Australian Open can be staged in Melbourne as planned.
BBC News
‘The Roger Federer of 2017 is gone and he is not coming back,’ says top analystThe Roger Federer of 2017, when he was last world number one and a Grand Slam champion, is ‘gone’ and fans need to get used to it, says Greg Rusedski...
WorldNews
Grand Slam (tennis)
Lewis Hamilton: Andy Murray says F1 champion deserves knighthoodThree-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray believes Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton deserves to join him as a British sporting knight.
BBC News
Nadal cruises at ATP Finals as Thiem takes revenge against TsitsipasRafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat..
WorldNews
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Related videos from verified sources