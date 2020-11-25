Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian Open 2021: Short delay to Grand Slam 'likely' says government minister

BBC News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Australian Open is expected to be postponed by one or two weeks, says a Victoria government minister.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Australian Open Australian Open

Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic [Video]

Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic says he hopes some crowds can return in time for Australian Open after reports attendance could be as high as 50 percent.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:41Published
Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations [Video]

Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations

The Australian Open might as well be decided by the 'toss of a coin' according to Alexander Zverev as the German and Novak Djokovic urge the authorities help the players as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:04Published

Covid-19 quarantine measures may affect Australian Open start

 There is considerable doubt as to whether January's Australian Open can be staged in Melbourne as planned.
BBC News

‘The Roger Federer of 2017 is gone and he is not coming back,’ says top analyst

 The Roger Federer of 2017, when he was last world number one and a Grand Slam champion, is ‘gone’ and fans need to get used to it, says Greg Rusedski...
WorldNews

Grand Slam (tennis) Grand Slam (tennis)

Lewis Hamilton: Andy Murray says F1 champion deserves knighthood

 Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray believes Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton deserves to join him as a British sporting knight.
BBC News

Nadal cruises at ATP Finals as Thiem takes revenge against Tsitsipas

 Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat..
WorldNews
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Govt always open for talks': Agriculture Secy after 29 farm leaders walked out of meeting [Video]

'Govt always open for talks': Agriculture Secy after 29 farm leaders walked out of meeting

Union Agriculture Ministry held talks with leaders of 29 farmer unions over new farm laws. The meeting was attended by the Agriculture Secretary. "Agriculture has been always the priority of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:17Published