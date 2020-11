The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday proposed a draft scheme of amalgamation of the beleaguered Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Ltd, a wholly-owned...

Why is bank union opposing merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank? Here's the reason The proposed amalgamation of the cash-strapped LVB with DBS Bank India seems to be a ploy to provide entry of foreign banks into the country in a big way, All...

Zee News 1 week ago