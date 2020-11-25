Global  
 

Duchess of Sussex: Meghan Markle reveals she lost a child to miscarriage

euronews Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
In an article in the New York Times, the duchess wrote: “In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”
News video: Duchess of Sussex opens up about how she suffered a miscarriage

Duchess of Sussex opens up about how she suffered a miscarriage 00:42

 The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she tragically miscarried her second child in July.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's grief after miscarriage

 THE Duchess of Sussex has opened up about her "almost unbearable grief" after losing her second child over the summer.
The Argus

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reveals she had a miscarriage in July

 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has revealed she was pregnant with her second child but suffered a miscarriage in July.
Upworthy

Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex tells of miscarriage 'pain and grief'

 "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan writes in an article.
BBC News