You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bet You Didn't Know These 10 Things About Thanksgiving



Sitting around the dinner table during Thanksgiving could at times feel routine-like. But what do we really know about Thanksgiving anyways, why do we celebrate it, what are some fun facts you may not.. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:19 Published 10 minutes ago How To Make Your Virtual Thanksgiving A Success



It looks like it'll be Zoom for the holidays for many people choosing to celebrate safely this year. CBS2's Jessica Layton got some advice on how to make your virtual Thanksgiving a success. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:53 Published 9 hours ago Lafayette Urban Ministry holding Thanksgiving dinner



It's no secret that Thanksgiving is going to look different for many families this year. That's why Lafayette Urban Ministry is reminding people of its Thanksgiving dinner. Credit: WLFI Published 1 day ago