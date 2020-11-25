Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diego Maradona, soccer legend who led Argentina to 1986 World Cup title, dies at 60

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Diego Maradona, the legendary soccer midfielder who led Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986, has died at age 60, his agent said on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Diego Maradona dies aged 60 01:05

 Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football manager and former player

Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60

As controversial as he was talented, Maradona is a gigantic loss for the beautiful game.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:49Published

Diego Maradona Dead at 60, Soccer Legend Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

 Diego Maradona -- widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time -- has died at his home in Argentina, according to his reps. He was 60...
TMZ.com

FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

Qatar and FIFA to mark two years to World Cup 2022 kick-off [Video]

Qatar and FIFA to mark two years to World Cup 2022 kick-off

Qatar will be the first Middle East and Arab majority country to host football World Cup, promising a ‘unique experience’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:33Published
Jones reunites World Cup back row, preps for toughest game of year [Video]

Jones reunites World Cup back row, preps for toughest game of year

England seeking fourth successive win over Ireland.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:13Published
Harry Kane keen to follow in Bobby Moore’s footsteps and lead England to glory [Video]

Harry Kane keen to follow in Bobby Moore’s footsteps and lead England to glory

Harry Kane is determined to make history next summer by following in thefootsteps of the great Bobby Moore and captaining England to glory on homesoil. Three years on from spearheading the Three Lions’ unforgettable run tothe World Cup semi-finals, the rearranged European Championship offers a once-in-a-generation shot to end the long wait for a major trophy at Wembley. Mooreis the only captain to have led England to silverware and the image of thedefensive great on the shoulders of his fellow 1966 heroes holding the JulesRimet Trophy remains one of the country’s most cherished moments.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
England football legend supports ban on kids heading balls [Video]

England football legend supports ban on kids heading balls

England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst said he supports a ban on children heading balls in the wake of a number of dementia diagnoses and deaths among his 1966 World Cup-winning teammates. Sir Bobby Charlton, his brother Jack, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles have all been diagnosed with the disease, and Jack Charlton, Wilson, Peters and Stiles all died over the last two-and-a-half years. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Argentina Argentina country in South America

Diego Maradona: Flawed football genius

 The Argentine icon famous for his 'Hand of God' goal was a footballing great with a myriad of problems.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Maradona dies aged 60 [Video]

Maradona dies aged 60

Argentina World Cup winner Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published
Leigh-Anne Pinnock's wedding plans spoiled by World Cup [Video]

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's wedding plans spoiled by World Cup

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has blamed the soccer World Cup - which takes place in 2022 - for delaying her wedding plans.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:40Published
Maradona "very well," release from hospital being evaluated -doctor [Video]

Maradona "very well," release from hospital being evaluated -doctor

Doctor says Diego Maradona is recovering "very well" after brain surgery and his release from hospital is being evaluated.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies aged 60 after suffering cardiac arrest

 Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona is no more. The 60-year-old passed away at his home in Tigre after suffering a cardiac arrest. Earlier in November,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •talkSPORTZee NewsTMZ.comDaily StarNews24BBC SportSky NewsBBC News

Diego Maradona: Watch some of Maradona's best World Cup goals for Argentina

 Watch some of Diego Maradona's best World Cup goals as it is announced that the Argentine, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60.
BBC Sport Also reported by •TMZ.com

When Diego Maradona fought an exhibition boxing match for charity back in 1996 and jokingly attacked the referee

 Diego Maradona will forever be remembered as one of football’s greatest ever players following his death today at the age of 60. What many don’t recall...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarBBC News