You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sudden Wildfire Ravages Remote California Community



A wind-whipped wildfire ravaged the remote California mountain community of Walker on Tuesday, killing one person. HuffPost reports the ferocious inferno struck suddenly at midday during strong winds.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires



A fast-burning wildfire triggered evacuation orders for 60,000 Southern California residents on Monday, as hundreds of thousands elsewhere across the state endured a second straight day of power.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published on October 27, 2020 Calmer Winds Prevail Monday Night After Damaging Gusts Earlier In The Day



Powerful Santa Ana wind gusts have created unprecedented wildfire worries and caused power shutoffs across the Southland Monday and Tuesday amid red flag conditions the region has not seen since last.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:53 Published on October 27, 2020