PM rejects martial law talk
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday reiterated that martial law will not be invoked to quell the anti-government protests, saying the normal existing measures are enough to deal with those who break the law.
