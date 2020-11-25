Maradona Mourned: 'You Were the Greatest of All'

Video Credit: ANI - Published 11 hours ago Soccer legend Diego Maradona rests in peace at 60 01:10 Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona died of heart attack on Nov 25. He passed away at age of 60. Maradona also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural haematoma several weeks ago. Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of...