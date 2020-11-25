Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maradona Mourned: 'You Were the Greatest of All'

VOA News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Diego Maradona died Wednesday at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer said
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Soccer legend Diego Maradona rests in peace at 60

Soccer legend Diego Maradona rests in peace at 60 01:10

 Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona died of heart attack on Nov 25. He passed away at age of 60. Maradona also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural haematoma several weeks ago. Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

"King of Naples" Diego Maradona memorialized in Italy [Video]

"King of Naples" Diego Maradona memorialized in Italy

Former Argentine national team member and football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25, at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. He was 60 years old.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Argentinians pay tribute to legendary footballer Diego Maradona following countryman's death [Video]

Argentinians pay tribute to legendary footballer Diego Maradona following countryman's death

Soccer legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25 at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. He was 60 years old.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Zidane and Koke remember Maradona [Video]

Zidane and Koke remember Maradona

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane says Diego Maradona's death marks a sad day "not only for the soccer world, but for the entire world".

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Lineker pays tribute to 'Hand of God' Maradona

 Former England striker Gary Lineker praised the late Diego Maradona as "arguably the greatest of all time" on Wednesday, but could not resist a reference to the...
News24 Also reported by •SoccerNews.comCNA

Goa to install life-size statue of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona

 Maradona, considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Brazil's Pele, died following a cardiac arrest, two weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a...
Zee News Also reported by •TIMECNABelfast Telegraph

Football legend Diego Maradona dies: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and other celebs post tributes

 Diego Maradona, considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Brazil's Pele, died following a cardiac arrest.
Zee News Also reported by •SoccerNews.com