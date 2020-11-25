Global  
 

'I feel like I know myself more': Kristen Stewart on embracing queerness, 'radical' new 'Happiest Season'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Kristen Stewart talks gay Christmas movie "Happiest Season" (Wednesday on Hulu) and why being honest about her queer identity has enriched her work.
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis & Director/Writer Clea Duvall on LGBTQ+ Representation & Love in 'The Happiest Season' | THR In

Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis & Director/Writer Clea Duvall on LGBTQ+ Representation & Love in 'The Happiest Season' | THR In 04:52

 The cast of Hulu's 'The Happiest Season' talk about their new romantic comedy, as well as why it's important to have LGBTQ+ love stories and relationships represented in media. 'The Happiest Season' premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, November 25.

