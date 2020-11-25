'I feel like I know myself more': Kristen Stewart on embracing queerness, 'radical' new 'Happiest Season'

Mail-order mistletoe firm hoping for bumper Christmas



A mail-order mistletoe supplier is set for a busy few weeks despite the impactof Covid-19 on the wider festive industry. Sarah Starkey, of Mistletoe ByPost, says early signs look good for business as customers buy mistletoeonline for their homes and Christmas gatherings. The country's biggestmistletoe and holly auction was recently cancelled for the first time in overa century due to the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on January 1, 1970