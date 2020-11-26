Global  
 

Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul dies at age 54

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul died Wednesday at the age of 54 after being hospitalized with a medical emergency.
