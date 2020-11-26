Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Academic says Iran detention was 'long and traumatic'
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
British-Australian lecturer Kylie Moore-Gilbert endured two years of "incredible hardship".
Kylie Moore-Gilbert Australian-British academic imprisoned in Iran
British-Australian academic freed in Iranian exchangeIran has freed Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British-Australian academic who has been detained in Iran for more than two years, in exchange for three Iranians held..
New Zealand Herald
Academic Moore-Gilbert released by Iran in prisoner swapIran releases British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in prisoner swap deal, Iranian state media say
BBC News
