Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Academic says Iran detention was 'long and traumatic'

BBC News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
British-Australian lecturer Kylie Moore-Gilbert endured two years of "incredible hardship".
Kylie Moore-Gilbert Kylie Moore-Gilbert Australian-British academic imprisoned in Iran

British-Australian academic freed in Iranian exchange

 Iran has freed Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British-Australian academic who has been detained in Iran for more than two years, in exchange for three Iranians held..
New Zealand Herald

Academic Moore-Gilbert released by Iran in prisoner swap

 Iran releases British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in prisoner swap deal, Iranian state media say
BBC News

Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians jailed abroad

 Moore-Gilbert was tried and convicted within the Iranian courts in secret just over a year and a half ago.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •UpworthySBSThe AgeNew Zealand Herald

Australian PM thrilled at Iran’s release of academic Moore-Gilbert

 British-Australian scholar Moore-Gilbert was picked up at the Tehran airport as she tried to leave the country after attending an academic conference in 2018....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SBS

