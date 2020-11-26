Elimination day: How Victoria got to 28 days with no new virus cases
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Victoria took a more aggressive path than NSW to eliminating COVID-19, with stringent lockdowns and data-driven triggers, but both states have also relied on a healthy dose of luck.
Victoria took a more aggressive path than NSW to eliminating COVID-19, with stringent lockdowns and data-driven triggers, but both states have also relied on a healthy dose of luck.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources