Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chancellor defends cutting foreign aid budget in spending review

Sky News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The chancellor has defended cutting the foreign aid budget, telling Sky News: "This is about trying to focus on the priorities that the British people have at a time of enormous difficulty."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: All you need to know from the Chancellor's Spending Review

All you need to know from the Chancellor's Spending Review 02:29

 The Chancellor announced a cut to overseas aid as the Office for BudgetResponsibility forecast ‘long-term scarring’ to the economy after Covid-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg resigns over foreign aid cuts [Video]

Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg resigns over foreign aid cuts

A Foreign Office minister has resigned in protest against the Government’sdecision to cut the overseas aid budget, saying such a move is “fundamentallywrong”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances? [Video]

How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is promising to put the public finances back on a“sustainable path” for the future as he prepares to unveil his first spendingreview.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Spending review: Rishi Sunak cuts overseas aid budget

 The Archbishop of Canterbury calls the chancellor's decision "shameful and wrong".
BBC News