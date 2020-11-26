Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australians look forward to COVID-19-free Christmas

WorldNews Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Australians look forward to COVID-19-free ChristmasSYDNEY, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Australians will take advantage of remarkably low COVID-19 rates to enjoy a close-to-normal festive season, with family gatherings, retail shopping and dining all permitted. City of Sydney officials encouraged residents on Thursday to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

'Clearly asleep': Snoring juror booted from months-long Sydney murder trial

 A Sydney juror has been dismissed from a months-long Sydney murder trial after falling asleep and snoring during the hearing's final stages.The woman was one of..
New Zealand Herald

Australia's food delivery workers speak out about unsafe conditions

 There are fresh calls for better protections for food delivery drivers after another rider was killed in Sydney last night, the second in just three days. The..
SBS

Queensland is 'good to go' and will open its borders to greater Sydney next week

 After withstanding immense pressure to open up earlier, state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has finally announced when Queensland will relax some travel..
SBS

Queensland is 'good to go' and will open its borders to greater Sydney from 1 December

 After withstanding immense pressure to open up earlier, state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has finally announced when Queensland will relax some travel..
SBS

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Which royals will be in the Queen's Christmas bubble? [Video]

Which royals will be in the Queen's Christmas bubble?

The Queen's royal Christmas will be a very different affair this year.Traditionally, the royal family descend en masse to the Sandringham estate fora festive stay with the monarch. But, like the rest of the nation, the Queenand her relatives will have to carefully chose who to have in their Christmasbubble, and where to stay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Black Friday: Why bots will beat you to in-demand gifts

 Black Friday and Christmas shopping are here - but it may be harder than ever to snag what you want.
BBC News

'I feel like I know myself more': Kristen Stewart on embracing queerness, 'radical' new 'Happiest Season'

 Kristen Stewart talks gay Christmas movie "Happiest Season" (Wednesday on Hulu) and why being honest about her queer identity has enriched her work.
USATODAY.com
Intermezzo in St. Pete joins more than 100 bars worldwide with Christmas pop-up [Video]

Intermezzo in St. Pete joins more than 100 bars worldwide with Christmas pop-up

Intermezzo in St. Pete has joined more than 100 bars around the world by incorporating a pop-up Christmas theme they call, Miracle at Mezzo.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:00Published

City of Sydney City of Sydney Local government area in New South Wales, Australia


Related news from verified sources

IND vs AUS: Aussies, beware of these fab five Men in Blue!

IND vs AUS: Aussies, beware of these fab five Men in Blue! Now since the IPL 2020 season is done with, all eyes are on India tour of Australia which commences with a three-match ODI series on November 27. In what can be...
Mid-Day

Adaa Khan on Bigg Boss 14: You miss one episode, you see new people becoming friends

 Naagin actress Adaa Khan says every episode reveals a new friendship in the Bigg Boss house this season. "This season, the contestants are taking time to open...
Mid-Day

Missouri cruises to 91-64 win over Oral Roberts in season opener

Missouri cruises to 91-64 win over Oral Roberts in season opener The Missouri Tigers start the 2020-21 college basketball season with a 91-64 victory over Oral Roberts.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Mid-Dayazcentral.com