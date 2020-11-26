Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in next Fantastic Beasts movie
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Warner Bros said on Wednesday. Mikkelsen, 55, who is known for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the U.S. television series Hannibal, will play the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the spinoff movie from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. Depp was forced to exit the role earlier this month after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid newspaper that branded him a “wife beater.” The three-week trial in July heard evidence from Depp and his former wife Amber Heard about a tempestuous marriage marked by violence on both sides and of heavy drinking...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mads Mikkelsen Danish actor
Fantastic Beasts: Mads Mikkelson replaces Johnny DeppDepp, who played Gellert Grindelwald, left the franchise this month after losing a libel case.
BBC News
Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as dark wizard Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts' franchiseWarner Bros. announced that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise, a spinoff of 'Harry Potter.'
USATODAY.com
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Mads Mikkelsen in line to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Johnny Depp American actor, producer, and musician
Hannibal Lecter fictional character created by Thomas Harris
Warner Bros. American entertainment company
Roblox is hosting a Ready Player Two treasure hunt inside its own virtual universeTo promote the sequel to Ready Player One — a book about a treasure hunt inside a virtual universe — author Ernest Cline has partnered with the hit kids game..
The Verge
'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Amber Heard American actress
Amber Heard not letting 'Aquaman 2' recasting petition get her down
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Related videos from verified sources