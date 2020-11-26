India-Pakistan relations: The ups and downs since 26/11
NEW DELHI: Relations between India and Pakistan have been strained since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Efforts at rapproachment have been thwarted by regular terror attacks on Indian soil. Relations seem to have gone into a deep freeze after India retaliated to Uri and Pulwama attacks. Here are the highlights of the trajectory of the relation since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Highlights of India-Pakistan relation since 26/11 Feb 2009: India cautiously welcomes Pakistan’s investigation into the Mumbai attack June 2009: Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Pakistani President Zardari meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Russia July 16, 2009: Manmohan Singh and Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Gilani meet...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Manmohan Singh Economist and 13th Prime Minister of India
Ahmed Patel was one of the most trusted leaders of Congress: Manmohan SinghFormer Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel calling him one of the most..
IndiaTimes
Amid sniping, Congress puts critics on new panels to aid SoniaCongress on Friday constituted three panels on economic affairs, foreign affairs and national security, falling back on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to..
IndiaTimes
Sonia Gandhi sets up panel on economic, foreign affairs and national security, Manmohan Singh part of all three
IndiaTimes
Sonia Gandhi sets up panel on economy, foreign affairs and national security, Manmohan Singh part of all threeWhile former finance minister P Chidambaram, and party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijaya Singh will be part of the economic affairs committee, Jairam..
IndiaTimes
Pakistan Country in South Asia
Covid: Pakistan cricket squad quarantined after positive tests in New ZealandThe whole squad is quarantined following six positives, after some members "contravened protocols".
BBC News
Home minister Amit Shah pays tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacksUnion Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 12th anniversary..
IndiaTimes
'We want justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:25Published
Protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan alleging rigged assembly election
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04Published
New Delhi Capital of India
China slams apps ban; Xi asks PLA to be battle-readyReacting to India's ban on 43 more Chinese Apps, Beijing on Wednesday said it firmly opposed New Delhi using national security as an excuse even as President Xi..
IndiaTimes
NIA arrests PDP youth wing president Waheed ParraThe National Investigation Agency arrested on Wednesday PDP youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in connection with the DSP Devender Singh and Hizbul..
IndiaTimes
'Remember Abbottabad!' India slams Pak for presenting 'dossier of lies' at UNIndia on Tuesday lambasted Islamabad for presenting a "dossier of lies" against New Delhi at the United Nations, saying "concocting documents and peddling false..
IndiaTimes
Airlines globally to lose $118.5 billion during 2020 due to pandemic: IATANew Delhi: Airlines globally will lose over $118.5 billion, the biggest in aviation history, during calendar year 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic and a muted..
WorldNews
Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India
Tributes paid to martyrs on 12th anniversary of 26/11 attackMaharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state home minister Anil Deshmukh and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray paid..
IndiaTimes
26/11: US says it stands with India and remains resolute in fight against terrorismNovember 26 marks the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai. "Through the Rewards for Justice programme, we seek to ensure that all those..
IndiaTimes
Pulwama City in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Pulwama administration trains polling staff, presiding officers for DDC elections
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:52Published
PDP accuses BJP of using NIA against youth leader Waheed ParaThe PDP says that the Centre was using NIA to target its youth wing leader Waheed Para, who was to contest the upcoming DDC election from Pulwama.
DNA
PDP accuses BJP of using NIA against youth leader Wahid ParaThe PDP says that the Centre was using NIA to target its youth wing leader Waheed Para, who was to contest the upcoming DDC election from Pulwama.
DNA
Yousaf Raza Gillani Pakistani politician
Related videos from verified sources