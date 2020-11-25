Global  
 

Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael FlynnUS President Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Mr Trump tweeted: “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!” Mr Flynn is the second associate of Mr Trump’s convicted in the FBI’s investigation of his 2016 presidential election campaign’s ties with Russia to be granted clemency by the president. It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to...
Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

 Tom Wait reports.

