Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn
US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Mr Trump tweeted: “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!” Mr Flynn is the second associate of Mr Trump’s convicted in the FBI’s investigation of his 2016 presidential election campaign’s ties with Russia to be granted clemency by the president. It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michael Flynn US Army general and former US National Security Advisor
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20Published
Trump pardons former National Security Adviser Michael FlynnPresident Trump issued a Thanksgiving-eve pardon for his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his..
CBS News
President Trump pardons Michael FlynnPresident Trump announced Wednesday on Twitter that he has pardoned his former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to..
CBS News
Trump Pardons Michael Flynn
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
U.S. gives extension to sale order of TikTok
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20Published
New Rule Would Allow U.S. to Use More Methods for ExecutionsThe rule, which would permit methods including firing squads and electrocution, comes as the administration rushes to execute five more prisoners before..
NYTimes.com
Obama attacks Hispanic voters who picked TrumpThe ex-US president says some overlooked Mr Trump's rhetoric because of his stance on abortion.
BBC News
Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
