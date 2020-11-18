At least 41 killed as bus and truck crash in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian aviation regulator ANAC on Wednesday lifted the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, following U.S. clearance of the jets for..

Oddly-shaped centre circle causes stir in Brazil’s third division Centre-oval would be a better description for the markings drawn on the pitch Brazilian third division soccer match.

Man and infant killed in traffic collision at bus stop



The man was identified as 37-year-old Anthony T. Leyvas and the infant pedestrian was identified as 6-month-old Xander Leyvas. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:31 Published 3 days ago

One dead and more than 20 injured as bus and truck collide in northern India



One person has been killed and more than 20 injured after a bus and truck collided in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on November 18.The bus was heading to Bihar from Punjab. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published 1 week ago